City of Beaumont lets community voice opinion about AT&T building purchase at Tuesday meeting

BEAUMONT, Texas — A battle about a downtown Beaumont building that has divided the city for years is moving into a new chapter.

The Beaumont community had the chance to voice their opinion about whether the city should buy the old downtown AT&T building located on Main Street at a Tuesday meeting, at the Event Center.

The city of Beaumont is considering buying the downtown Beaumont building and demolishing it to make room for riverfront development.

While some of the Beaumont community is in favor of this project, others are not. Some feel that buying the building will be a waste of money, and that the city should focus on infrastructure instead.

The city of Beaumont participated in an online auction in 2019 to try and buy the building. However, they lost out to Tom Flanagan who scored the winning bid of $2 million.

The city is now considering buying the building from him for $4 million.

At the meeting, the city opened the floor to public comments on the building battle, and the city manager mapped out the downtown development and proposed plans for the property.

Those who chose to give their opinions about whether the city should buy the downtown AT&T building had three minutes to speak.