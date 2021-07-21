Beaumont church provides food, fellowship for misplaced community at 'Serve Night'

"We wanted to truly touch their hearts and connect with them,” said pastor Amy Everett. “We want them to feel like they're welcome at our church."



Everett heads the One City Church's outreach ministry called One City Cares. She said while they can't solve the local homeless problem, events like this make a difference.



"We just want to show the love of Jesus to them, honestly. Not necessarily be the answer to get them off the streets at this time but just to love on them," Everett said.



Kristi Miranda said she drives past many experiencing homelessness on her way home from work every day.



She said it was great to be a part of the ministry's first serve night and help these people out in a small way.



"We're just glad to be able to bless people in our city that may be a little bit less fortunate or going through a hard time," Miranda said.



Robin Mires, who is also with the ministry, said expanded housing options could benefit many of those experiencing homelessness.



"A lot of times people will come up and say, 'Hey, do you know somewhere for them to go?' and it's very limited on where they can go," Mires said.



Beaumont City Councilman and One City's Pastor Randy Feldschau said the city's searching for solutions.He said local churches and with the city can come together to tackle the issue.



"We've got to find a way to feed, to house and also to train them in a life skill so they can come out of this lifestyle," Feldschau said.