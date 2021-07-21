Two dead in double drowning along Texas 87

Police were told that two people were in the water and had not come out near the Keith Lake bridge along Texas 87.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A double drowning occurred Wednesday morning near the Keith Lake bridge along Texas 87.

One fisherman fell in the water, another fisherman jumped in to save him and neither of the men resurfaced according to Port Arthur Police. A third person saw that neither one resurfaced and called police.

Port Arthur police officers and firefighters responded to a report of two people who needed to be rescued from the water along Highway 87.

Police confirm that an air ambulance has been dispatched and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office marine unit has been put on stand-by.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.