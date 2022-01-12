The Beaumont Children's Museum introduces new fun, educational exhibit for families

The interactive paper airplane exhibit, called the Launch, was designed by engineering students from Lamar University.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Up, up and away, bring your little ones to come and play.

The Beaumont Children’s Museum has partnered with Lamar University, to bring forth a new exhibit to the area.

The interactive paper airplane exhibit, called the Launch, was designed by engineering students from Lamar.

At the new launch exhibit, children can fold paper into airplanes and launch them.

A lot of work goes into building a child safe exhibit, which is why the university carefully selected a group of talented students to bring the exhibit to life.

There were three eager engineering students that were chosen and one of the students, Mauricio Franco had a huge part in the assembly of the exhibit.

"We used a solid works to make a 3D model of the frame, then we took it to them to see if they would approve of it,” said Franco.

After a few revisions, the students were able to submit their proposal for the final assembly, according to Franco.

Seeing the final product meant a lot for another engineering student involved in the project, Kristen Strength.

"It's really cool and I'm just thankful to the students for making this project and helping instill the love of STEM at such an early age," said Strength.

The exhibit is family friendly, and parents are encouraged to help their children fold and launch their creations.

The Beaumont Children’s Museum is open weekly, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

