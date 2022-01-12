Investigators not ruling out foul play in case of missing Newton County man

Joshua Ian Larkin has now been missing for two weeks.

NEWTON, Texas — Newton County deputies are not ruling out a potential homicide investigation in the case of a missing Newton man.

Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen by his mom on November 17, 2022 at about 9 a.m. at her Kirbyville home, according to the sheriff's office.

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby tells 12News they're not officially investigating the case as a homicide, but they're not ruling it out either.

As of now, there's no signs of foul play but because it's been two weeks and there's no signs of him, they're keeping all options open.

Larkin is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and green eyes, according to the release.

Larkin's mom told deputies that Larkin had gone hunting along the 200 block of Private Road 725, in Call, but later learned the next day he had never come home.

A friend asked Larkin's mother the next day if she had seen her son, because Larkin's vehicle was still parked at the friend's residence on Private Road 725.

Crews searched in the areas he was last seen and parked his vehicle, the entire property where the vehicle was parked and a large, wooded area.

Deputies from the Vernon, Beauregard Parishes and Newton county sheriff's offices used a blood hound on both days in hopes of finding Larkin.

Anyone with information that could lead to Larkin's location is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

