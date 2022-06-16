Antioch Missionary Baptist Church fuels up the faithful with gas giveaway

The church is giving out gas every Sunday in June after morning services.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With gas prices on the rise along with everything else lately one Beaumont church has taken matters into its own hands by giving away some gas.

Deacons from Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on the south side of Beaumont donned orange vests and gassed up church goer's cars after morning services last Sunday according to a Facebook post by the church.

The church is giving out gas every Sunday in June 12News was told via Facebook. They will be visiting different stations each Sunday following their morning services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, after 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. service, deacons from the church pumped gas at the ExxonMobil station at W. Cardinal Drive and Fourth Street.

The church's deacons "spent the morning serving those who went from the pews to the pumps" the post said.

The post ended with the invitation to join them next Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

