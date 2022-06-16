Get hooked with free fishing class, other activities all summer at Big Thicket National Preserve

National Park Service rangers will be offering free activities all summer including canoe trips, nature walks and free fishing days.

KOUNTZE, Texas — If you're looking for some fun summer activities for the whole family just head north of Beaumont to the Big Thicket National Preserve.

MORE | Big Thicket activity calendar

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. park rangers will be teaming up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to offer a free family fishing class.

The class will feature certified "angler education instructors" who will teach basic skills for beginning anglers and their family.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at the boat ramp on Village Creek at the Highway 327 bridge in Hardin County west of Silsbee.

They will be set up on the west side of the creek, below the south side of the highway. There will be signs near the road to direct you.

The class will include...

Basic angling information and "Leave No Trace" principles

Common fish species in Big Thicket National Preserve

The basics of casting, setting your hook, and reeling in your catch

How to be a Junior Angler (earn a badge)

Rangers will have fishing gear for you to use but you are welcome to bring your own.

You should bring bug spray, water, sun protection, and closed-toe shoes that can get dirty. If you're over 17 you will need to have a valid Texas fishing license.

Kids can fish with a ranger, get a free activity book, and earn a "Junior Angler badge." No advance reservations are required for the event.

Look for more summer activities on the Big Thicket activity calendar.

Here's some more info direct from the National Park Service...

Ranger-led Programs

Explore Big Thicket with a ranger! We’re excited to host free ranger-led activities every weekend this summer. Take a nature walk and learn about carnivorous plants, life on the bayou, and other topics. Our popular canoe trips on certain Saturdays and Thursdays provide a relaxing way to see the Big Thicket’s scenic waters. And see the park after dark on a night hike! Check the calendar of events for more information.

Free Fishing Days & “Pop-Up” Fishing Events

Get hooked on fishing this summer at our free fishing events on Saturday, June 4, and Saturday, August 6! From 10 am to 1 pm, join rangers at the Texas Highway 327 boat launch on Village Creek in Silsbee for free fishing and activities. Kids and families can learn about different knots, fishing limits, and fish with a ranger on the banks. Kids who finish all activities will earn a Junior Angler badge. No fishing license is required for free fishing events.

Also, meet a ranger at “pop-up” fishing events at different Village Creek boat launches on certain weekends. Kids can fish with a ranger, get a free activity book, and earn a Junior Angler badge. A Texas fishing license is required for anyone 17 and older.

Accessible Thicket Thursdays

Have you ever avoided a ranger-led hike or skipped exploring the visitor center because of a disability? This opportunity is for you! Accessible Thicket Thursdays are specialized opportunities for those who would feel more comfortable in a smaller, tailored group. Email us or call 409-951-6700 to choose a Thursday and let’s design a program that’s right for you. And learn more about accessibility at Big Thicket.

Big Thicket National Preserve is in Southeast Texas, near the city of Beaumont and 75 miles northeast of Houston. The preserve consists of nine land units and six water corridors encompassing more than 113,000 acres. The Big Thicket, often referred to as a “biological crossroads,” is a transition zone between four distinct vegetation types – the moist eastern hardwood forest, the southwestern desert, the southeastern swamp, and the central prairies. Species from all these different vegetation types come together in the thicket, exhibiting a variety of vegetation and wildlife that has received global interest.

Find general information about Big Thicket National Preserve at our website or call the preserve visitor center at 409-951-6700. Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.