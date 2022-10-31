x
Amelia Farm and Market no longer operating as a restaurant

The Beaumont business announced the change in a Monday Facebook post.
Credit: Amelia Farm and Market

BEAUMONT, Texas — Amelia Farm and Market is changing its business model and will no longer operate as a restaurant, focusing only on private events. 

The Beaumont business announced the change in a Monday Facebook post. At this time, it is unclear what brought about the change. 

Amelia Farm and Market is located at 8600 Dishman Road.

The big change follows other recent adjustments to Amelia Farm and Market's operations.

On October 1, 2022 Amelia Farm announced the permanent closure of its retail market and the ending of its daily lunch and weekend brunch services. Those changes went into effect on October 2, 2022. 

In early October, representatives said they were excited about their new private event and catering menu and would continue to host private parties and Amelia Farm-sponsored events. 

Amelia Farm and Market representative thanked their loyal customers whom they consider great friends amid the recent changes.

