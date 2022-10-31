'Come if you dare' : Organizers of Lumberton haunted house aiming to raise $500 for Boys Haven

The house will be "full of twists, turns and surprises around every corner!"

LUMBERTON, Texas — Southeast Texans may get scared at a Lumberton haunted house, but it's for a good cause.

"The Haunted House of River Birch" is back for its second annual event. Monday, October 31, 2022 is the last day for residents to go if they dare.

Organizers said the house will be "full of twists, turns and surprises around every corner!" There will also be candy, a popcorn machine, and a cotton candy machine.

Admission is free, but organizers are accepting donations. All donations received will go to Boys Haven of Beaumont, and organizers are hoping to raise $500.

The haunted house is located at 310 Chaple Creek Drive in Lumberton and will be open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Organizers recommend that those who attend not be under the age of 8. There is a limit on how many guests can enter at a time.

"Do you want your child to sleep well at night? Do you want your children to continue riding in the car down Chaple Creek? If so, you may want to keep them indoors after dark."