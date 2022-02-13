Beloved Jefferson County Tax Assessor Allison Getz thanks community for support as she battles brain cancer

Allison Getz said she is working hard to get better, so she can continue serving the community she loves.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Tax Assessor Collector Allison Getz is asking the community for prayers and support as the battles cancer. She recently underwent brain surgery in Houston to remove a serious tumor.

In a statement to 12News, Allison Getz said, “I am so thankful to the hundreds of people that have reached out to offer their prayers and support.”

Allison Getz’s husband, Mike Getz, has kept family, friends and the Jefferson County community updated on her condition through a series of Facebook posts.

On Feb. 10, the Beaumont councilman said his wife’s surgery went, “well, but not as well as we hoped.” He said doctors were unable to reach some of the tumor, and that radiation, clinical trials and chemotherapy could possibly be included in the next steps of Allison Getz's battle.

The Beaumont councilman said Allison Getz is ready to beat cancer and that he has learned not to underestimate her.

“I am home recuperating and plan to work as hard as I can to get better and continue to serve the community that I love,” Allison Getz said.

Mike Getz thanked everyone who has sent prayers and well wishes. He said he "believes in the power of prayer and that God hears our prayers, however, his plan is the one that controls."

Allison Getz was first elected Tax Assessor Collector for Jefferson County in November of 2014, according to her campaign website.

UPDATE: Allison is home and resting. Her attitude is great and she is so grateful for everyone's prayers and well... Posted by Mike Getz on Thursday, February 10, 2022