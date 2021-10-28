WIND ADVISORY | Thousands without power across Southeast Texas due to strong winds

The region is under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Strong winds across Texas are causing power outages to thousands of homes, according to an Entergy Texas outage map.

Entergy tweeted crews are continuing to restore power after Wednesday’s storm, but additional outages are slowing down the process. High winds across the area caused the number of customers affected to increase from 4,000 Thursday morning to 21,000 this afternoon, the company said.

They’re asking customers to keep up with the latest restoration times here.

Power outages across Southeast Texas as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday:

Jefferson County: 4,128

Orange County: 4,265

Hardin County: 623

Liberty County: 1,096

Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. across

Southeast Texas counties are under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Westward winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected.

Portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Louisiana, and southeast Texas are included in the wind advisory.

Officials say gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.

Drivers are urged to secure outdoor objects, and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

— Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) October 28, 2021





Short Term Forecast

Triangle Today: Sunny, cooler and windy. Highs in the lower to middle 70's. Winds: West-Northwest 15-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly sunny, cooler and windy. Highs in the lower 70's. Winds: West-Northwest 10-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Clear, cooler and windy. Lows in the lower 50's. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Clear, cooler and windy. Lows near 50. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday (10/29): Sunny, cooler, windy with low humidity. Low near: 52°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northwest 10-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday (10/30): Chilly morning turning sunny, pleasant during the afternoon, . Low near: 48°. High near: 75°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Sunday (10/31): Chilly morning turning sunny, pleasant during the afternoon. Low near: 50°. High near: 78°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Monday (11/01): Cool morning turning mostly sunny, pleasant during the afternoon. Low near: 56°. High near: 79°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (11/02): Cool morning turning mostly sunny, pleasant during the afternoon. Low near: 59. High near: 80°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (11/03): Partly sunny, warmer with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 78°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.