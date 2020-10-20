39-year-old struck, killed while walking along highway

The crash happened on I-10 near mile marker 839 in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after being hit by an SUV on I-10 Monday night, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

39-year-old Richard Touchton from Florida was walking along a roadway of I-10 when he was hit by a 2017 Nissan SUV travelling eastbound on I-10, according to a DPS news release.

DPS reported to I-10 near mile marker 839 around 10:45 p.m. in Jefferson County where the crash occurred, records show.

Touchton was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson. Officials said the 34-year-old driver of the Nissan from Vidor was not injured.

