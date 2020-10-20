The fight against breast cancer: how to detect the disease early

Early detection is critical, breast cancer survivors and doctors said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which means there's no better time to learn about early detection practices.

This month is a time for both women and men to reflect and educate themselves on early detection of the disease. Many people have inspiring stories to share about how they live with this disease every day.

Lori Thibodeaux is a breast cancer survivor who knows what the journey looks like. Most people who beat cancer consider themselves a survivor, but women like Thibodeaux said the fight is never really over.

"I made sure that I had my mammograms, and even though I had my mammograms, 11 months after my last mammogram in 2016, I found a lump," she said.

Dr. Robert Birdwell of CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth said he encourages women to stay up to date with their annual mammograms since early detection is critical.

"As far as early detection, the key is the mammogram for the average risk lump," he said. "The recommendation by the American cancer society annual mammograms optional between 40 and 45."

Both Thibodeaux and Dr. Birdwell hope continuing to educate people and early detection can change someone's life for the better.

"It would save you so much trouble," Thibodeaux said. "If I would've found this early on and stayed more proactive, I would've saved myself from chemotherapy, radiation, some reconstruction.

Dr Birdwell said even though we are still living in a pandemic, it is still a good idea to schedule your annual mammogram.

"It's just important," Thibodeaux said. "And that's the main thing that I wanted to get out to everyone, just please do your self-breast exam."

The biggest takeaway is clear—listen to your body and schedule your annual mammogram.