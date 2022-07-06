2 injured, taken to hospital after Orange County crash on Hwy 62

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 62, north of Hoohoo Road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two people are being treated at a hospital after a Tuesday afternoon wreck in Orange County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 62, north of Hoohoo Road.

A preliminary investigation says a Chevrolet pickup was parked diagonally in the road, blocking traffic while a commercial motor vehicle was backing out onto the highway.

DPS learned that a 2011 Kia SUV was traveling south and failed to control its speed.

The driver of the Kia SUV veered right to avoid striking the vehicles and then overcorrected back to the left and struck the 2019 Chevrolet pickup, DPS says.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the Chevrolet pickup were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a DPS news release...

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash on state Highway 62, just north of Hoohoo Road, that occurred today, June 7, 2022.



The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 3 p.m. , a 2019 Chevrolet pickup was parked diagonally in the road and blocking traffic, so that a commercial motor vehicle could back out onto the highway. It is reported that a 2011 Kia SUV was traveling south and failed to control its speed when it observed that traffic was stopped. The SUV veered right to avoid striking the vehicles and then overcorrected back to the left, at which point it struck the 2019 Chevrolet pickup.



This investigation is on-going and there is no additional information available at this time.