Orange County fishing guide dies after major crash, other driver injured Wednesday evening

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange Police Department is investigating a fatal wreck that killed a local fishing guide from Orange and injured another person Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Orange Police and first responders with the Orange Fire Department reported to the major crash at about 5:30 p.m.

The crash involved a white 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck and a multi-colored 2005 Ford SUV. A 12News crew at the scene saw firefighters use the jaws of life tool to help remove the driver from the pickup truck. According to footage taken at the scene, it appears that the pickup truck was t-boned.

The driver of the Ford SUV was taken to St Elizabeth Hospital by Acadian Ambulance with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was identified as Richard Colburn, 75, of Orange.

Colburn was flown by Air Rescue to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:27 p.m.

Colburn was featured regularly on KOGT Radio's "Let's Go Fishing" segment. He also wrote for The Records Live online news publication in Orange County.

This is still an ongoing investigation with the Orange Police Department.

From an Orange County Police news release...

