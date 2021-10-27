Power restoration efforts continue at 3 Beaumont ISD schools after severe weather

Beaumont ISD was informed by Entergy that the estimated time for restoration at the buildings is 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is working on power restoration efforts at four facilities after severe weather caused damages across Southeast Texas Wednesday morning, according to a district representative.

Blanchette Elementary, Curtis Elementary, Smith Middle School, and the Beaumont ISD Administration Annex building are without power and closed until further notice.

Beaumont ISD was informed by Entergy that the estimated time for restoration at the buildings is 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

The district is asking parents to be prepared and to monitor their phones for a 6 a.m. update on Thursday from the district.

As of Wednesday night, only two Southeast Texas school districts have made announcements about school closures following severe weather activity.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

