10-year-old battling brain cancer sworn in as Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional officer

Devarjaye Daniel made it his mission to honor the legacy of Abigail Arias and raise awareness of childhood cancer.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has 18 new correctional officers and one of them is a brave 10-year-old boy.

Devarjaye Daniel has a passion for law enforcement and grew up wanting to be in the field. The young boy was diagnosed with terminal brain and spinal cancer.

(Editor's note: The above video is from when Daniel was sworn in as an honorary Jefferson County Deputy in June 2022.)

Daniel made it his mission to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement and first responder agencies to honor the legacy of Abigail Arias and raise awareness of childhood cancer. Arias was 7 years old and an honorary officer herself when she lost her battle to cancer in 2019.

So far, Daniel has been sworn in by 658 agencies from all over the country, with one of the most recent being the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

A custom correctional officer uniform and name tag was made special for Daniel for his swearing in. Daniel received challenge coins from various agency divisions and units, a division director's award for strongest hugs, and pair of sergeant lapel pins.

Officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the 10-year-old lights up every room he walks into with his enthusiasm, positive attitude, and larger-than-life personality.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is honored to have Daniel as a part of their family.

