10-year-old battling brain cancer sworn in as honorary Jefferson County deputy

BEAUMONT, Texas — Area, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were in Beaumont on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in of a 10-year-old boy.

Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies swore in Devarjaye Daniel. The young honorary deputy is currently battling brain cancer and has had 11 brain surgeries.

The swearing-in took place in the jury impaneling room of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Daniel has a love for law enforcement and respect for the badge. He has been sworn into 573 agencies across the nation.

Daniel has been sworn in by roughly three-quarters of all Texas law enforcement agencies.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department, Nederland Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and others swore Daniel in on Wednesday.

Daniel's dad has been taking him around the U.S. so he can meet and be sworn into as many law enforcement agencies as possible.

