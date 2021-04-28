How to submit a photo for 2021 'Nurses Week'

The best way to share a photo of your favorite Southeast Texas nurse with us is to download the 12NewsNow App.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The best way to share a photo of your favorite Southeast Texas nurse with us is to download the 12NewsNow App and scroll to the Nurses Week promo (see below).

Submit a photo of your favorite nurse along with their name and workplace via the 12NewsNow App and we'll add it to our online gallery (below) and maybe even use it on-air during a newscast during Nurses Week.

Be sure to tap on "Tell Us More About It" and include your nurse's name and where they work!

GET THE APP | Here's where to download the 12News App

12News, Total Port Arthur Refinery and the Baystar Ethane Cracker Project are recognizing nurses throughout Southeast Texas and we're showcasing nurses in our newscasts during National Nurses Week.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12 in the United States. It's all about recognizing nurses across the country tasked with caring and supporting people through health and illness.

Nursing is the nation's largest healthcare profession, with more than 3.8 million registered nurses nationwide. That's according to The American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Registered nurses work in hospitals, physicians' offices, home healthcare services, and nursing care facilities. Others work in outpatient clinics and schools.

Since 1896, the American Nurses Association has been supporting and promoting the nursing profession. During National Nurses Week, ANA encourages recognition programs through the state and district nurses associations, other specialty nursing organizations, educational facilities, and independent health care companies and institutions.