Port Arthur health offering third COVID-19 shot to those with compromised immune systems

The CDC is now recommending that people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely should receive an additional dose.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The city of Port Arthur's health department appears to be the second Southeast Texas agency to begin offering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to those who have a compromised immune system.

The department announced in a release Wednesday morning that it will begin offering the third shots in accordance with CDC guidance.

No specific date for the third shots was given but those who may qualify and are interested should call the health department at (409) 983-8880 according to the release.

The CDC is now recommending that people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely should receive an additional dose of the mRNA vaccine after the initial two doses according to its website.

MORE | CDC Guidance on booster shots

This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

According to the CDC people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems may not build the same level of immunity to 2-dose vaccine series compared to people who are not immunocompromised.

On Friday, Aug. 13, the CDC announced the FDA authorized a third COVID-19 shot for people who received an mRna vaccine, either from Pfizer or Moderna. That shot is meant to boost their immune response, but is called an “additional shot” instead of a “booster shot.”

Some news headlines called the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a ‘booster shot’ after CDC’s announcement on Friday. That term also spiked on Google Trends.

From a City of Port Arthur news release...

The Port Arthur Health Department is now offering third shots for those fully vaccinated, as guided by the Centers for Disease Control.

To find out if you or a family member may qualify, please call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at (409) 983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Please call (409) 332-6125 for more information about the COVID Vaccines.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.