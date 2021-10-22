Moderna booster shots will soon be available at Beaumont Public Health Department for those eligible

Those who want to get the Moderna booster shot are advised to wait at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Public Health Department will soon administer booster doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine for all who are eligible.

According to criteria outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, those eligible for the Moderna booster are:

People who are 65 years of age and older and are residents in long-term care settings

People who are 18 years of age and older with underlying medical conditions

People who are 18 years of age and older who work in fields such as education, healthcare, medicine, food, law enforcement, transportation, and postal service

People who are 18 years of age and older who live in high-risk settings

CDC criteria recommends that those who are eligible and want to get a Moderna booster wait at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Southeast Texans will have to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a booster.

From a City of Beaumont press release:

The Beaumont Public Health Department will start administering the booster dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. You will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a booster dose.

Currently, eligibility for the booster is based on the criteria below outline by CDC: