Moderna booster shots will soon be available at Beaumont Public Health Department for those eligible

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Public Health Department will soon administer booster doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine for all who are eligible.
According to criteria outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, those eligible for the Moderna booster are:
- People who are 65 years of age and older and are residents in long-term care settings
- People who are 18 years of age and older with underlying medical conditions
- People who are 18 years of age and older who work in fields such as education, healthcare, medicine, food, law enforcement, transportation, and postal service
- People who are 18 years of age and older who live in high-risk settings
CDC criteria recommends that those who are eligible and want to get a Moderna booster wait at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Southeast Texans will have to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a booster.
