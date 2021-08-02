Mass vaccination hubs open this week in Southeast Texas

Health leaders locally have been fighting to open the hubs for several weeks. 11,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be split among several health departments.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mass vaccination hubs will open in Southeast Texas this week.

Health leaders in the area have been fighting to open the hubs for several weeks. 11,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be split among several health departments in Southeast Texas.

Port Arthur and Beaumont are getting 2,500 doses each, and 2,100 will be split between Jasper and Newton Counties. The Hardin County health department, which also serves Orange County, will receive 3,000 doses to split evening. 900 will go to Riceland Healthcare System.

The counties received their vaccine allocations late last week. County leaders across Southeast Texas said they are pleased with the progress being made.

"I'm just really happy we got the 100,000 doses," Jefferson Count Judge Jeff Branick said, a few days after the arrival of thousands of coronavirus vaccines.

"Happy to get it, I just ask people to bear with us a few more weeks," Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said.

With more than 30,000 people waiting to receive vaccines across the region, Branick said progress will be made soon.

"11,000 a week — we should take care of (those that) are on back registration within about 3 weeks, so I'm happy about that," he said.

The Hardin County Health Department already started using its allocation of vaccines.

Judge McDaniel said his community faced issues trying to register through the City of Beaumont's website. Last week, the website crashed after receiving too many registrations.

"I know they did not expect that they would have to hear from me or our public health officials after hours on the weekends the way that they have, but they have been responding and taking care of any issues we've had," he said.

As Jefferson County prepares to open its hubs this week at the Civic Center in Beaumont and in Port Arthur, Branick said locations could change in an effort to reach underserved communities in vaccine distribution plans.

"They may change at each of those health departments, where and when they're doing them, just to reach various communities to make sure that they are getting a cross section of vaccines," he said.

Residents will be given hub locations in Hardin and Orange Counties after making an appointment, officials said.

As a reminder, COVID-19 vaccines are only being given to people in Groups 1A and 1B right now. Anyone getting a vaccine must have an appointment prior to going to a hub location.

Registration is available at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov. At this time, you can register to receive the vaccine, but scheduling will be done at a later time.

Residents can also call 409-550-2536.

Call center assistance will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MORE | Sign up for the vaccine at the SETX Regional Ops Center