Southeast Texas health officials urging use of regional infusion center to slow rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 3,400 infusions have been given in the last 4 weeks at the monoclonal antibody infusion center in Beaumont, according to Jefferson County health officials.

Southeast Texas leaders said it's a major resource against COVID-19 that could keep people out of the hospitals.

While the infusion center is recording 150 to 200 infusions per day, very few patients are signed up for Thursday, Sept 16.

Anyone eligible for an infusion is encouraged to call their doctors about setting up an appointment. If you don’t have one, call the hotline 409-550-2536 to schedule an infusion.

You must have tested positive for COVID-19 and be over 12 years old.

The infusion center is located at 5500 Eastex Freeway. It's open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will take patients ages 12 and up, but ages 12-17 must be over 80 lbs.