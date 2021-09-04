Hardin County shifting all public vaccine operations to health department in Kountze by April 20

The decline in shot-seekers this week has spurred the decision to move to one shot location in the county.

KOUNTZE, Texas — In just over a week anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine in Hardin County will be directed to the public health department instead of shot clinics at larger venues around the county.

Hardin County officials have decided to only offer the vaccine at the public health department offices as the number of people seeking shots at the other venues continue to decline this week according to a Friday morning news release from County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

Three more of the satellite shot clinics are currently being held today in Lumberton, Sunday in Kountze and in Silsbee weekdays next week according to the release.

Starting April 20, 2021 all vaccines administered by officials in Hardin County will be done at the Hardin County Public Health Department in Kountze daily by appoint from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. the release said.

Walk-ins will be seen on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. starting April 22.

Vaccines in the county are available to anyone 18 and older and are not limited to county residents. Shot-seekers are asked to bring a completed vaccination form, a driver’s license and a health insurance card if you have one.

Anyone age 18 or older can make an appointment at Vaccine.BeaumontTexas.gov

Here's a list of the final satellite clinics around the county...

April 9 Lumberton - Journey Community Church, 1534 Highway 96 South 1PM – 6PM: 1st doses for appointments , walk-ins (extended hours on Friday) If you have an appointment, move to the front of the line. If you are age 65+ without an appointment, you will be seen right behind those with an appointment.

- Journey Community Church, 1534 Highway 96 South April 11 Kountze - First United Methodist Church of Kountze, 1015 South Pine Street 1P - 4PM: Appointments seen first followed by 65+ walk-ins, 18+ walk-ins. (while supplies last)

- First United Methodist Church of Kountze, 1015 South Pine Street April 12th – 16th Silsbee - Pinecrest Baptist Church, 5660 FM1122 9AM – Noon: 2nd dose appointments 1PM – 4PM: 1st dose appointments, walk-in appointments (priority to 65+)

- Pinecrest Baptist Church, 5660 FM1122

Those needing their 2nd dose after April 16, 2021 will visit the Hardin County Public Health Department in the courthouse annex building in Kountze at 1135 Redwood Street.