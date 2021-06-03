39,704 COVID-19 vaccines administered in mass vaccine hubs across Southeast Texas

Mass vaccination hubs in Southeast Texas have given out nearly 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A church in Kountze is hoping to help get more folks in line for the shot by packing the bus in a team effort with the Hardin County Health Department to get as many residents 65 and older vaccinated as possible.

County leaders are meeting people where they are. Instead of heading straight home after Sunday service, people will have the option to catch a ride to get their COVID-19 shots.

"People over the age of 65 count for 80 percent of all of the COVID deaths," President Biden said in a news conference.

The high death rate is why two groups are focusing on senior citizens getting their shot of hope. The First United Methodist Church of Kountze and the Hardin County Public Health Department are working together to make this happen.

"We heard that they were looking for a place to host a vaccine clinic, and we wanted to help our neighbor," First United Methodist Church of Kountze Pastor James Smith said.

"The key part of our mission is the fight against COVID," Hardin County Health Director Sharon Whitley said. "And the goal is to vaccinate, the most vulnerable population."

She said the goal is to pack the church bus, giving seniors the option to attend vaccine clinics with their church family instead of going alone.

"We're very, very appreciative that they stepped up to host this event," Whitley said.

This event is scheduled for Sunday, March 7. The First United Methodist Church of Kountze will open up their Family Life Center at noon to begin vaccinations.

"All they have to do when they sign up, they just have to let us know how many seniors they are bringing on the bus," Whitley said.

The Hardin County Health Department plans to administer over 1,000 vaccines on Sunday.

"Our goal is to ensure that anybody 65 and older who wants the vaccine has access to the vaccine," she said.

The community is coming together to make sure senior citizens are taken care of.

"We just want the community to know that we want to help," Smith said. "We want to be here to help, and that's whywe're doing this, we want to make whatever we can do available, even if it's such a small thing as using our building."