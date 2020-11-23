Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first in Texas? The state just put out guidelines

The vaccine could be available in Texas as early as December.

HOUSTON — Following more promising news about COVID-19 vaccines Monday, we’re getting a better understanding of how they'll be rolled out across the state when they’re available.

In a release, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the state health department announced certain principles for who will get the vaccine first. The release didn’t have specifics about when the vaccines would be available, but it did list factors that would guide them on recipients.

As we told you over the weekend, vaccines could be available as early as next month.

The state says the first vaccines will be given to people who meet the following criteria, according to the release.

Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it. Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy. Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19. Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography. Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions. Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes. Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

KHOU's Anastasiya Bolton got more information about exactly who would get the vaccine first when it comes to healthcare workers. The state breaks healthcare workers down into tiers.

"These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," said Abbott in the release. "This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources."

The principles were put together by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP), which was created by the state health department to make recommendations about vaccines.

