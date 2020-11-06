BEAUMONT, Texas — Even as coronavirus cases continuing to rise, more businesses are reopening.

Phase three of Governor Abbott's plan increases capacity for most businesses and allows amusement parks to reopen at 50%.

12News talked to Urban Air Adventure Park about plans to keep their customers safe.

For the first time in nearly three months, people will now once again be able to enjoy Urban Air here in Beaumont but there will be some changes.

When Urban Air Adventure Park heads into a new norm, visitors and staff will have to do things differently according to marketing and sales director Michael Calloway.

"We want to create a safe and clean environment," Calloway said. "We're monitoring our own staff members, making sure they're safe and healthy before we welcome our guests into the park as well."

All staff will have their temperature checked prior to entering the building, and that goes for all guests as well.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott announces Phase 3 of Texas reopening; capacity limit expanded to 50% for most businesses

RELATED: Beaumont restaurant owner says eatery has seen drop in customers since reopening

KBMT

With the exception of the prison population, Jefferson County numbers for COVID-19 continue to remain steady but Calloway says he trusts their safety protocols.

"I do feel confident that we will be able to provide the same safe environment for our guests," Calloway said.

They're even embracing the new way of operating with staff members doing what they call a cleaning party every hour.



"The entire staff will be wiping down attractions...cleaning doesn't have to be boring, it can be fun too," Calloway said.

Along with employees wearing masks, markers on the ground for each attraction will help people follow social distancing guidelines.

For now, customers must make reservations.

"We've missed everybody, sincerely missed everybody. We really can't wait to open our parks back up, we're so excited," Calloway said.

Urban Air will officially reopen to public on Saturday but they will offer their facility to essential workers on Friday.





KBMT

RELATED: VERIFY: What's the difference between 'quarantine,' 'isolation' and 'social distancing'?

RELATED: VERIFY: No, drinking water doesn't prevent the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, members of Congress who are self-quarantined for coronavirus cannot vote remotely

RELATED: VERIFY: No, mosquitoes will not give you coronavirus

KBMT

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, you won't be forcibly quarantined if someone on your plane has the coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: What does it mean for a disease to be a pandemic?

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, it's possible to make homemade hand sanitizer

RELATED: VERIFY: Can you cancel your flight without paying a penalty over coronavirus fears?

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, you can use disinfectant wipes to clean your phone

RELATED: VERIFY: You will not get tested for the coronavirus when donating blood

RELATED: VERIFY: Hand sanitizer should be used for about 20 seconds, not three to four minutes

Also on 12NewsNow.com

President Trump at North Dallas church: 'We're not defunding police'

Family raising money for funeral after Southeast Texas man struck by lightning in late May

Meatpacking rebounds but high prices and backlogs will persist