JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started to help a Southeast Texas family raise money for a funeral after a man was struck by lightning.

According to the GoFundMe page, Carlos Erick Davies Reyes was working on Wednesday, May 27, when the lightning struck him.

'Since then he was fighting for his life in CVICU' at a Beaumont hospital according to the page. It continued, 'Unfortunately there was nothing that the doctors could do.'

On Wednesday morning, Reyes lost his fight. The family is asking for 'any help' for the funeral.

RELATED: Construction worker reportedly struck by lightning Wednesday in critical condition, remains unresponsive

MORE | GoFundMe for family of Carlos Erick Davies Reyes

