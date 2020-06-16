TEXAS, USA — As Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Tuesday, the state passed a grim milestone with 2,029 fatalities from the virus.

Texas remains on the low end of fatalities linked to the virus. Despite its size and population, the state remains far behind New York (24,579 deaths) and California (5,089 deaths).

Texas saw the highest single-day death toll on May 14 when 58 people died from the virus. Texas topped 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths on May 8.

The new death rate increase comes as Texas sees its fourth straight day of record numbers of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Monday. On Tuesday, that number rose to 2,518, a new record for the state since the pandemic began.

Over the last four days, the number of hospitalizations in the state has surged by 352, or 16.3%. On June 12, there were 2,166 people in Texas hospitals with the virus.

Around the state

Dallas Co. has recorded the most deaths in Texas. 285 people have died in Dallas Co. since March. Harris Co. has seen 284 fatalities from the virus. Tarrant Travis and El Paso Counties are the only other county in Texas to see more than 100 deaths.

Fatalities by Southeast Texas Counties

Jefferson Co.: 32

Hardin Co.: 5

Liberty Co.: 3

Orange Co.: 2

Jasper Co.: 2

There have been deaths reported in 123 of Texas' 254 counties.

Understanding the numbers

Testing and fatalities linked to the virus only tell part of the story of how COVID-19 is impacting Texans. Hospitalizations are also an important number to understand.

Hospitalizations across the state remained steady for most of May. But they started slowly rising on May 26. Cases have increase nearly every day since. Since June 12, the state has increased hospitalizations -- breaking records every single day. The highest single day for hospitalizations was June 16 with 2,518.

Another important number to look at is the positivity rate -- the number of people who are tested and tested positive. The highest positivity rate on April 13 was 14%. The rate dramatically decreased in April and remained steady until May 29. Since then there's been an increase in positivity rates.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

