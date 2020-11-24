Texas' COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan will include health care workers in first phase

Employees for long-term care facilities and nursing homes are eligible too. Residents won't receive it just yet.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Monday, a third COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca is showing promising results.

Scientists call it a game-changer. The vaccine is up to 90 percent effective.

Now, AstraZeneca is applying for emergency use from the World Health Organization.

That efficacy rate lines up with two other vaccines that are awaiting approval.

The latest news surrounding three COVID-19 vaccines is no doubt good news, but Beaumont doctor Msonthi Levine said he hopes it doesn't distract people from the fact that cases are spiking.

"So, this vaccine thing will improve our ability to move forward with the pandemic, but it's not going to completely shut off the pandemic," Levine said.

He is optimistic about the high efficacy rates.

"I think that's phenomenal to get a vaccine 90-95 percent, because even the flu vaccine we see every year, it never approaches that high of effectiveness," Levine said.

Monday, the state released its phased allocation plan that will go into effect after the first vaccine receives FDA approval.

Health care workers and other support staff will be first on the list to get the vaccine.

Phase 1A also includes EMS workers who take patients to hospitals, paramedics and firefighters.

Employees for long-term care facilities and nursing homes are eligible too. Residents won't receive it just yet.

"That's really where the outbreaks occur, it's the employees that are coming and going, interacting with family and the environment," Levine said.

The second phase, 1B, could include those considered critical workers.

Dr. Levine said police and other first responders should be high on the list.

"We need them to be well, because let's face it, when someone gets infected, you're out two weeks and that's very hard to replace," Levine said.

That state hasn't released specifics on who is considered a critical worker. In Southeast Texas, we can't help but think of refinery workers, who are essential to the economy.

"I don't think they'll be as high as a paramedic or a policeman, but we certainly need our refineries up and running," Levine said.

In the meantime, Levine said masks and distancing should still be a priority.

Texas DSHS said its expert vaccine allocation panel will be meeting next week to define phase 1B, which includes critical workers.