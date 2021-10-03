LIST: Southeast Texas businesses' mask policies now that the mask order has ended

Some Southeast Texas-area restaurants and stores have posted on social media saying they will continue requiring masks and implementing safety measures.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's mask announcement isn't changing the protocols at some Southeast Texas businesses.

Gov. Abbott announced on March 2 that he is opening Texas "100%" in addition to lifting the mask mandate in Texas. Some local leaders and doctors have the announcement concerned them, fearing another surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Some Southeast Texas-area restaurants and stores have posted on social media saying they will continue requiring masks and implementing safety measures even after they are lifted on March 10.

GROCERY STORES

H-E-B

H-E-B says their mask policy will remain the same. In a release on Friday, 3/5, they said "Though statewide policy has changed, our store policy has not. We will continue to ask shoppers to be masked while in our stores. Additionally, we will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work."

KROGER

"Although the statewide mask mandate has been lifted in Texas, to ensure the safety of our customers and associates, Kroger will continue to follow health and safety guidelines recommended by the CDC by requiring all associates in our stores to wear a mask. We encourage all customers visiting our stores to continue to wear a mask to protect themselves, those around them, and our associates.

"We remind those who can’t wear masks that we offer low touch or no touch pickup and delivery services."

WALMART/SAM'S CLUB

Walmart did not release any updated guidance following Abbott's announcement.

According to the company's policy posted on their website on July 20, 2020, Walmart customers are required to wear a face mask.

The policy reads in part:

"We have seen that generally, customers have adopted new behaviors and take serious their personal responsibility to wear masks, practice social distancing and use our expanded hours to better spread traffic throughout the day, enabling us to provide them new options, like opening a second entrance and removing barriers at the front of our stores."

TARGET

"We require guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of our stores, except for guests with underlying medical conditions and young children. We also require all store team members to wear masks at work and have provided them with reusable and disposable masks. Those who have been vaccinated for coronavirus are still required to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines, in line with current CDC guidance."

RESTAURANTS

MCDONALDS

McDonalds isn’t planning at this time to open any additional dining rooms at Texas locations. They also don’t plan to change any of their current COVID-19 safety protocols. The company will continue to monitor case trends and make adjustments as necessary.

RED LOBSTER

“Company policy requires employees to wear masks for the safety of our guests and fellow team members. Guests are encouraged to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Complimentary masks are available at the host stand. We appreciate your cooperation."

SONIC

"At this time, masks remain a uniform standard for all SONIC Drive-Ins, whether franchised or company-owned. Masks, along with all other COVID protocol, remain in place."

STARBUCKS

"Starbucks continues to focus on prioritizing the health and well-being of our partners and communities we serve, supporting health authorities and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of the virus. Based on guidance from the CDC and other public health experts, Starbucks will continue to require all partners and customers to wear a mask while inside our stores – continuing with the requirement we instituted in July 2020. We will continue to make decisions rooted in facts and science, and are committed to meeting or exceeding public health mandates."

WHATABURGER

“The health and safety of our customers and employees has always been our top priority. We’re aware there will no longer be a statewide mask mandate or capacity limit in Texas as of March 10, however, Whataburger will not be making any changes to our current safety protocols or social distancing practices. Face coverings will continue to be required by all Whataburger employees and we encourage our customers to wear them when visiting our restaurants.”

MISC

Blanc on Boston - Continuing to follow CDC guidelines, staff masking, customers being asked to wear masks.