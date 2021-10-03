How some Southeast Texas businesses will operate after statewide mask mandate ends tonight

Some businesses have been scrambling to update their COVID-19 safety protocols, while others have decided to stand firm in their position.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Wednesday at midnight, Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask order will no longer be in effect, but businesses are 'free' to make their own rules.

If you don't, this could turn into a trespassing situation. We know businesses, large and small, have struggled with how to handle this change.

Even those that require masks, may have a difficult time with enforcement.

Ever since Gov. Abbott announced plans to rescind the statewide mask mandate, some businesses have been scrambling to update their COVID-19 safety protocols, while others have decided to stand firm in their position.

Masks have become a staple of the pandemic, but starting Wednesday they could become a thing of the past.

"It's all about our avoiding conflict. It's up to our customers. If they want to wear it they can. If they don't want to wear it, they don't have to," said Zamira Gyriqi, Owner Bruno's Italian Kitchen.

From Bruno's Italian Kitchen to the 5 Under Golf Center, the message on masks is the same for customers.

"We will not force them to wear it. If they do feel the need to wear it then they are more than welcome to," said Chris Clark, vice president of food and beverage at 5 Under.

Across town at Golden Triangle Internal Medicine, doctors have decided to take a different approach.

"Here in my own business, in my own practice, I'm going to continue to ask people to wear masks and will not see patients if they're not wearing masks because I still believe in it," Dr. Msonthi Levine said.

Along with the mask mandate being lifted Wednesday, businesses will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity. Gyriqi said they plan to ease their way into things.

"We're excited to operate at 100 percent, but that doesn't mean that we're going to overdo it. We're still going to keep our rules and regulations about spaces," Gyriqi said.

Dr. Levine said the best advice is not to let your guard down even with Texas opening up.

"I'm hoping to see that not just everyone will take their mask off and run around. I think there is still going to be a certain population that wears the mask, and certainly the locally officials will keep abreast with what's going on her locally,” Dr. Levine said.