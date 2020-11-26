'Spikes after every holiday:' Officials, medical experts say public's actions over next few days important in fight against COVID-19 uptick

For a second day, Jefferson County's ICU beds are totally full.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the second day in a row, all 86 ICU beds in Southeast Texas are full.

About 35 percent of those patients have COVID-19.

For our region, the hospitalization rate has risen to 15 percent. That's the number the governor is keeping a close eye on.

If it doesn't drop, we could see another round of restrictions. County officials say the hospital will move to its surge capacity plan. That will allow for a total of 103 ICU beds.

They say when the ICU beds are full, that's a troubling trend.

There's been a 112 percent increase in coronavirus patients in the ICU in Jefferson County. That's the fourth time it's happened that these numbers have led to a full ICU.

Judge Branick said that's why our actions over the next few days could make all the difference.

"We have seen spikes after every holiday. July 4th and Labor Day, Hurricane Laura evacuations. Our 14-day moving average is going up pretty dramatically," Branick said.

Medical experts agree. Dr. Msonthi Levine told 12News doctors know families will be gathering on Thanksgiving.

"We know it's going to happen," Levine said.

Medical experts say we are in a mini crisis, but there's not need to panic. Right now, the hospitals can handle the volume.

"We are just, again, trying to control the spike, trying to control the spread of this virus," Levine said.

While there is cause for concern, doctors say the best thing you can do is stick with the basics. Social distance, wear a mask and wash your hands.

Beaumont doctor Ray Callas caught COVID-19 in the summer, and knows taking precautions is important.

"Don't be scared of the virus. Respect the virus and limit your risk of exposure," Callas said.

Hospitals have already had to send a few patients with other illnesses to Houston. If things get worse, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said they county will request additional state resources.

🦃Happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful for our healthcare hero’s that continue to battle against Covid-19. 🦠Please wear a mask😷, wash your hands regularly🧼 and physically distance your self whenever possible. #besafe #stopthespread pic.twitter.com/wMSqLaODkM — Medical Center of Southeast Texas (@MCSETexas) November 26, 2020