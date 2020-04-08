Southeast Texas doctor talks about battling COVID-19, says immediate treatment is important

Dr. Ray Callas says it's important to try to treat the coronavirus if you do have it. He says talking to your doctor about a treatment plan should be the first step

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas doctor is talking about his recovery from COVID-19, and says he never expected to get it.

Dr. Ray Callas says on July 27, he had symptoms he'd never felt before.

"I couldn't bend down to tie my shoes. All my muscles and my bones ached and that's never happened before," Callas said.

He tested positive for the coronavirus.

"My temperature was normal but I had some of the worst chills you could possibly imagine," Callas said.

He doesn't know where he got it.



"I wore a mask everywhere I went. I used hand sanitizer everywhere I went," Callas said.

He wants to share his story, letting others know what to do if they test positive.

"They need go get treated right away," Callas said.

Dr. Callas acknowledges there's no known treatment for COVID-19.



"I also took hydroxychloroquine, and that's very controversial. I just felt personally that I needed to throw the kitchen sink at it," Callas said.

According to the FDA, doctors can make their own decisions about hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Callas also took an antibiotic cocktail that included Albuterol, vitamin C and zinc.

He believes the medications helped him recover.

"It gets rough very quickly and a couple of times last week I was concerned about going to the ER. The shortness of breath is very scary and you just letting it sit in your body, and you think it is going to go away is not the right away to approach," Callas said.