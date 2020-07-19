Mauriceville woman says COVID-19 left her in wheelchair, pens post to plead with people to wear masks

A sign hanging from the back of her chair says 'Corona did this to me #WEARAMASK'

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A Mauriceville woman is pleading with people to wear masks after she says COVID-19 left her in a wheelchair even after she spent two months in a hospital.

Mallory Houseman shared photos in a Facebook post that's been shared hundreds of times, showing a sign hung from the back of her wheelchair that reads "Corona did this to me #WEARAMASK."

"I'm still having heart issues, blood pressure issues, very bad shaking in my legs and hardly any balance," Houseman said.

She emphasizes that the virus affect people in different ways.

"I was in the hospital by myself for 60 days, I now have pretty bad anxiety, PTSD, depression, memory loss and serious sleeping problems," Houseman wrote.

She says she's been in the chair since March and is "fighting every day to get back on my feet."

I know everyone has their own opinion about the virus and mask situation," Houseman said in the post. "I say wear the dang thing to prevent this from happening to you and people around you."

She says she hopes to get some answers this week about 'what's truly wrong with me' and asks that everyone wear a mask, sanitize their hands and stay healthy.

"I also want to thank you all for all the continued prayers.. keep them coming because I definitely need them," Houseman wrote.