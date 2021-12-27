Hardin County health officials open drive-thru clinic to curb possible post-holiday COVID-19 surge

After the Thanksgiving holiday, COVID-19 cases rose at what health officials say was an alarming rate.

KOUNTZE, Texas — In an effort to mitigate the possibility of another COVID-19 surge, Southeast Texas health officials have opened a clinic in Hardin County.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, COVID-19 cases rose at what health officials say was an alarming rate. To lower the possibility of another surge, health officials set up a drive-thru clinic in Kountze.

At the clinic, Southeast Texans can receive the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and flu vaccine without having to leave their car.

The clinic is not just for Hardin County residents. To help control the spread of COVID-19, the Hardin County Health Department has opened it to all Southeast Texans free of charge.

“If you have insurance, we're asking you to bring your insurance card and your information,” Sharon Whitely, director for Health Services for Hardin County, said. “If you don't have insurance, we're still encouraging you to come and still get tested at no charge.”

Cars were seen throughout the day Monday at the former Hardin County hospital on West Monroe Street. The health department is prepared with PCR, rapid tests, and vaccines.

The drive-thru clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the rest of the week. If the demand is greater due to an uptick in cases because of holiday travels and gatherings, Whitley said they will add more days.

“Well, we did see a slight increase in the numbers before Christmas, and we knew that individuals and families were going to gather on the Christmas holiday,” Whitely said. “And we're just simply saying if you are exposed, or if you're showing any signs or symptoms and know you're going around a large crowd for the holidays, we're encouraging everyone to get tested.”

Southeast Texans said the wait was not long and it only took them about 10 minutes to get through the line. Hardin County health officials said they want these services to be readily available and convenient for all Southeast Texans.