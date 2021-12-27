Port Arthur Police investigating after Monday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

It happened at the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

It happened at the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue. Officers responded to a call at 12:49 p.m. about numerous shots fired, according to police.

Responding officers found an injured male blocks away from where the shooting happened, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries, according to Sgt. Mike Herbert.

Officers also located another injured man. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.