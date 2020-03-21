BEAUMONT, Texas — County Judge Jeff Branick issued an order advising hair and nail salons to close immediately in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One salon took heed and decided that closing their doors was in everyone's best interest.

For the last eight years, Tanglz Color Studio has provided different styling services. Now, this pandemic has temporarily forced them to close their doors.

“I really struggled in my mind with what to do because we are in the people industry,” said Tanglz owner Anna Pappa.

Vacant buildings are becoming more common around town as businesses close their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I know that this is super uncomfortable, but safety and health is number one. So, that’s what we’re going to focus on right now,” Pappa said.

Like many others, she’s well aware of the affect this pandemic is having on other businesses.

“So we were kind of going back and forth watching all of the news,” Pappas said.

She made the decision to temporarily close the salon Thursday.

Friday morning, County Judge Jeff Branick advised all hair and nail salons to close immediately.

“I kind of wanted to get ahead of it. I wanted to kind of do it on our terms. And I also felt in my heart it was just really the right thing for us to do,” Pappa said.

You won’t be able to get your hair done at her salon, but Tanglz still has a plan to serve your hair needs. It’s all happening on their front porch.

“We’re going to have what we’re going to call porch pick up. Any of our guests that need any sort of products, shampoos, conditioners, hot tools, whatever that may be, they can call in an order,” Pappa said.

Starting Saturday morning, Pappa says customers can pick up their products outside the door so that there’s no contact.

While this may be a difficult time for Pappa and other business owners, Pappa says, “safety and health is number one, so that’s what we’re going to focus on right now.”

She knows this won’t last forever. Pappa says she’s prepared to remain closed for as long as need be. For now, she plans to reopen on April 3.

“When this is all said and done, we will come back together. We have done it so many times before with hurricanes and floods and all of the crazy things that happen when you live in Southeast Texas, and I don’t have any reason to feel like this is any different,” Pappa said.

Also on 12Newsnow.com

Toilet paper challenge spreads online as coaches, athletes stay active amid coronavirus

Southeast Texas community helps serve first responders amid coronavirus outbreak

Hardin-Jefferson ISD feeds hundreds of children with new meal delivery service