BEAUMONT, Texas — One woman is serving up support for first responders. Her name is Laura Bebeau, and today she helped coordinate multiple deliveries across the county one meal at a time.

Unlike some who are no longer working due to this pandemic, first responders are still out here serving our community. A stressful job in a stressful time, but one special delivery helped clear their minds and satisfy their taste buds.

"A warm meal means more to them now than ever before," said Bebeau.

Supplying smiles in the form of food. That's the plan Lauren Bebeau wanted to order. "I saw all of this coming, I saw that is was going to switch to to-go only and carry out," Bebeau said.



On Thursday, she made a post on Facebook asking the community to donate what they can, so first responders and emergency personnel could receive a warm meal.



It didn't take long for support to pour in. "I raised $1,000 in about three hours," Bebeau said.



With the money raised, Bebeau coordinated with local businesses, including Cici’s Pizza. "We've always been there to be able to serve those guys to make sure they have a place to eat," James Wilcox said.



Franchisee Wilcox says his company's slogan “Beyond Pizza” described it best. "That's what we're here for. To make pizzas and smiles, they go hand in hand," said Wilcox.

Wilcox mentioned that Gov. Abbott ordered all Texas restaurants to only offer take-out pick-up options for food. He says it's not necessary to rush to grocery stores with supply and demand as it is right now when local restaurants have all the food people need right now.

Throughout the day some first responders in different departments benefited from the deliveries.

The St. Elizabeth nurses were surprised with food by 5 Under Golf Center representative, Hailee Zapata. Buckstin Brewery in Nederland served a small group of Port Arthur firefighters this morning and employees at Acadian received some tasteful relief from Cici's Pizza.



“First responders never hesitate to help us, even if it means being away from home for a period of time,” Bebeau said. Covid-19 has come to present a whole new obstacle for the people of Southeast Texas. Bebeau says “it’s something like we've done before...rally together.”



"If we're are willing to work together, we will be able to conquer this a lot easier," Bebeau said.

The first day of deliveries is not done. Tacos el primo will be coming at 8 p.m. to serve 25 meals to Beaumont police officers. Bebeau has more deliveries scheduled for Saturday and Monday. If you'd like to help, click here or use PayPal: LGBebeau@gmail.com

Venmo: Lauren-Grace-15

You can also donate to Southeast Texas Food Bank. Businesses and individuals can reach out if they’d like to participate in the donation, as well.

