Group gathers Sunday to protest conditions at federal prisons in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A group of people gathered on Sunday outside the federal prison facilities in Jefferson County to protest the conditions for inmates inside.

Many of those who gathered have loved ones inside. They told 12News they're unhappy with the conditions inside the prison.

They say their loved ones aren't being treated well, fed well or given proper PPE.

A spokesperson for the BOP told 12News the facilities have plenty of PPE for both staff and inmates and it is inventoried daily.

Data from the Bureau of Prisons that at the three facilities in Beaumont, 52 inmates have COVID-19 and 10 staff members.

Jefferson County's three U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities have a combined capacity of more than 4,0000 according to the BOP website.

They include the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Low, FCI Beaumont Medium and the high security U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont.



Visitation at all three of the federal prisons, about five miles southwest of the state prisons, is suspended due to the pandemic.