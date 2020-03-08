Beaumont's One City Church moves back to online-only services after families exposed to COVID-19

About 20 families have either been exposed to or are awaiting test results. Pastor Feldschau doesn't believe an outbreak has happened in the church

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the last two months, One City Church has had in-person services.

During that, COVID-19 cases have spiked in the region. The growing number of cases has pushed the pastor to make a difficult change.

Empty pews, parking lots and closed signs are the reality for now as the church made the decision to go back to online services.



Pastor Randy Feldschau learned about new COVID-19 cases in the church.



"All I can do as a pastor is watch over my congregation to watch the numbers and make an informed decision by talking with medical personnel, by looking at numbers, by talking to the health department," Feldschau said.

The Beaumont councilman says at least 20 families from the church, have either been exposed to or are awaiting test results for coronavirus. Seven of those families include staff members.



The church has had several safety procedures in place like screening members, enforcing social distancing, recommending masks and constant cleaning.



"We believe then that it was the right decision and I still believe it was. We have to know that this pandemic is fluid and it changes and we as leaders have to change with it," Feldschau said.

It's unclear where the members may have been exposed. Feldschau doesn't believe an outbreak has happened in the church.

The decision to close comes as a way to prevent further spread from happening.



"I don't want to add to the pandemic that's taking place in Beaumont. I would encourage everyone to please be patient, pastors be patient with all leaders as they're trying to navigate through these uncharted waters," Feldschau said.

No date has been set for when One City Church will hold in-person services.





