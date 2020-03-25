BEAUMONT, Texas — The Chambers County Public Health Department confirmed Wednesday that a second resident of the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

The first person who contracted the virus is reportedly quarantined in her home in West Chambers County, according to the health department. The woman is between 50-60 years of age and reportedly in stable condition.

Officials say her immediate risk to other residents of Chambers County is low, and she will be monitored by the health department.

Her case represents a possible travel related case, according to the Chambers County website.

The health department has not released the patients' names due to confidentiality laws.

The second patient in Chambers County is a woman between the age of 40-50. Her test results were confirmed, but there is a pending investigation regarding how the woman caught the virus.

The second case of COVID-19 reported in Chambers County brings the total number of known cases to 14 in Southeast Texas as of March 25, 2020.

12News is keeping track of positive cases in eight Southeast Texas counties including Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, and Tyler Counties.

RELATED: SETX COVID-19 updates: Judge Branick's wife test results negative, 832 calls made for screening

Also on 12Newsnow.com

RELATED: Tyler County joins multi-county effort to stem spread of coronavirus in Southeast Texas

RELATED: Southeast Texas Food Bank needs you to 'get involved,' help keep kids from going hungry

RELATED: COVID-19 Timeline: See how fast things have changed in Louisiana

RELATED: Cases of coronavirus on the rise in Beaumont