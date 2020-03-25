BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Public Health Department has confirmed that a seventh Beaumont resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

BPHD says that the individual is currently quarantined and is cooperating.

"We understand these positive cases may concern our community, but at this time, there is very little evidence of community spread," BPHD said in a news release Tuesday. "The immediate risk for Beaumont residents remains low."

Despite multiple requests by 12News, BPHD has not provided any information about the individuals who have tested positive.

12News has requested basic information including age and sex. Every request has been denied.

BPHD says they are not releasing additional information for confidentiality purposes to not identify the individual.

Other cities around Texas and in other parts of the country have released more information about individuals who test positive including age and sex.

In cities such as Houston, Angleton, Galveston, Lake Jackson, Manvel, Angleton as well as Harris and Chambers County, age range and sex of the individual is provided to the media.

Many of those same cities include more case details such as where the individual possibly contracted the virus.

"12News believes this is critical information residents need to better understand who this virus is impacting," 12News news director Daniel Brown said. "We believe it will show that this is not only impacting the elderly or those with immune issues. It is information that could help slow the spread, and we will continue to push for this information to be made public."

SYMPTOMS:

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the CDC says.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

PREVENT THE SPREAD:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Stay home if you’re sick

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

