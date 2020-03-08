Authorities looking for missing Jefferson County man in Zavalla area

A missing person report was filed on Saturday for Travis Melancon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Angelina County are looking for a missing Jefferson County man Sunday night after a missing person report was filed.

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Travis Melancon was entered into their system, along with his vehicle on Saturday night when his wife filed the reported.

Officials in Angelina County saw his vehicle early Sunday morning and saw him 'run into the woods' according to the spokesperson.