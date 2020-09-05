JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Southeast Texas school districts made plans for alternate graduation ceremonies after Gov. Greg Abbott announced all Texas schools would be closed for the rest of the year.

Here is a list of school districts and how they plan to hold commencement. Their plans could be subject to change depending on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the governor and Texas Education Agency (TEA).

Friday May 29

Saturday May 30

Vidor AIM Center High School 7:30 p.m. at Vidor Stadium

Spurger ISD 8 p.m. at Warren High School Stadium

Wednesday June 3

BISD Early College High School, June 3, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Thursday June 4

BISD Beaumont United High School last name A-J at 9 a.m.

BISD Beaumont United High School last name K-Z at 7 p.m.

Friday June 5

Saturday June 6

Tuesday June 9

Port Neches-Groves senior parade and sunset

Thursday June 11

Port Neches-Groves ISD 7 p.m. at Indian Stadium

Friday June 12

Jasper ISD 8 p.m. at Jasper ISD athletic Complex

Saturday June 20

Bridge City High School 8 p.m. Larry Ward Stadium

Friday June 26

Newton High School 8 p.m.

