JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Southeast Texas school districts made plans for alternate graduation ceremonies after Gov. Greg Abbott announced all Texas schools would be closed for the rest of the year.
Here is a list of school districts and how they plan to hold commencement. Their plans could be subject to change depending on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the governor and Texas Education Agency (TEA).
Friday May 29
- Nederland ISD 7 p.m. Ford Park Amphitheater
- West Hardin CCISD 7 p.m. at Oiler Stadium
- Deweyville High School 7 p.m. virtual/online
- Vidor High School 7:30 p.m. at Vidor Stadium
- Warren High School 7:30 p.m.
- Lumberton ISD 8 p.m. at Raider Stadium
- Silsbee ISD 8 p.m. at Tiger Stadium
- Evadale ISD 8 p.m. at Rebel Stadium
- Kountze ISD 8 p.m. at Lion Stadium
- Kirbyville ISD 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium
- East Chambers ISD 8 p.m. at ECISD Stadium
- Woodville ISD 8 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Saturday May 30
- Vidor AIM Center High School 7:30 p.m. at Vidor Stadium
- Spurger ISD 8 p.m. at Warren High School Stadium
Wednesday June 3
- BISD Early College High School, June 3, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Thursday June 4
- BISD Beaumont United High School last name A-J at 9 a.m.
- BISD Beaumont United High School last name K-Z at 7 p.m.
Friday June 5
- BISD West Brook High School Student’s last name A-K at 9 a.m.
- BISD West Brook High School Student’s last name L-Z at 7 p.m.
- Hull-Daisetta ISD 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium
- West Orange-Cove CISD 6 p.m. at Dan R. Hooks Stadium
Saturday June 6
- Port Arthur ISD 8:30 a.m. Memorial Stadium
- Memorial High School drive-thru "Parade of Graduates" 10 a.m.
- Hardin-Jefferson ISD 10 a.m. Ford Pavilion
- Orangefield ISD 3 p.m. at Ford Park Pavilion
- Hamshire-Fannett ISD 7 p.m.. at Ford Pavilion
- Port Neches-Groves Prom
Tuesday June 9
- Port Neches-Groves senior parade and sunset
Thursday June 11
- Port Neches-Groves ISD 7 p.m. at Indian Stadium
Friday June 12
- Jasper ISD 8 p.m. at Jasper ISD athletic Complex
Saturday June 20
- Bridge City High School 8 p.m. Larry Ward Stadium
Friday June 26
- Newton High School 8 p.m.
RELATED: Beaumont ISD to hold in-person graduation ceremony for class of 2020
READ MORE | Here are Port Arthur ISD's guidelines for the Parade of Graduates
