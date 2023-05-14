Police: Woman charged after 1-year-old exposed to suspected illegal substance

Police say the 1-year-old was found holding a small, clear bag and was also seen with a white substance around her nose.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with injury to a child after an infant was suspected to have been exposed to what is possibly an illegal substance.

On May 14, 2023 a call was made to 911 about a one-year-old at Exceptional Emergency Center, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The baby was suspected of having been exposed to what is believed to be an illegal substance after it was reported the baby was found holding a small, clear bag.

The baby was also allegedly seen with a white substance around her nose, which resulted in cardiac arrest, according to the release.

The infant was transported to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

On the same day, Ava Chambers, 30, was arrested and charged with injury to a child.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.