Groves City leaders set to vote either 'yes' or 'no' to allowing three game rooms to open within city limits

GROVES, Texas — On Monday night, Groves City leaders are set to make a decision that could impact neighboring businesses and homes.

In February, Groves City Council voted ‘yes’ to requiring game room owners who want to move into the city to have to apply for a “specific use permit.” This means the public will have more of a say on the type of businesses that are in their area, within a 200-foot radius of residents' homes.

Three people looking to operate game rooms within Groves City limits sent in applications for specific use permits. The future of the eight-liners could be decided Monday night.

Planning and Zoning Commissioners are set to meet and vote either 'yes' or 'no' to letting the businesses open.

A notice, showing three different locations in Groves applying for specific use permits to operate eight-liner machines, went out to the community last week. The proposed locations mainly fall in residential areas, and not all residents are on board.

"I just don't think it's good for a city," DeeDee Pilitere, a Groves resident, said. "They say they don't pay money, but they do pay money."

Specific use permits have certain rules that need to be followed when businesses apply to have them.

“They don't want them right on top of a residential area,” Lance Billeaud, Groves interim city manager, said. “They don't want them too close to schools or close to the churches either. They are kind of wanting a buffer zone of some sorts in that area.”

Pilitere has some concerns and does want to see the game rooms move in.

"They do the best they can to keep them safe, but you can't keep everything like that safe," Pilitere said. "We have enough trouble without more.

Officials feel that the city requiring these permits may not impact businesses as much.

"I really don't think it will have too much of an impact because they have those limitations on this type of business," Billeaud said. "We aren't trying to deter anybody from operating their business or existing. We are just trying to operate with the city, and include the community."

