Deputies: Vehicles in 2nd shooting were also at after-prom party where 9 teens shot

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses from among the 250 they believe attended the party.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies in Jasper County are continuing to investigate an after-prom party shooting that left nine teens wounded early Sunday morning.

A home and a parked vehicle that were struck by gunfire in the City of Jasper, about five miles away, sometime early Sunday may be connected to the shooting at the party Jasper County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Karli Cherry told 12News on Monday.

The vehicles involved in the shooting in the city were also at the party on County Road 263 Cherry said.

In the second shooting Jasper Police say that bullets hit a home and a vehicle in the area of Bevil Loop and Valley Dr. The homeowner found the bullet holes after he woke up and then called police.

Jasper Police investigators say they believe that two or more vehicles were chasing each other on Bevil Loop as the occupants exchanged gunfire. No one was injured police said in a Monday morning news release.

There are no official suspects at this time but Jasper County investigators are busy Monday following leads in the after-prom shooting Cherry said Monday afternoon.

"I will say that most of the people that we've talked to have been very cooperative," Cherry said of witnesses that investigators are talking to.

"They want the investigation to come full circle and they are working very well with us right now," she said.

Deputies said on Sunday that they had "persons of interest" they want to speak to about the shooting.

Cherry expects investigators to have more updates available for the public on Tuesday.

Deputies believe about 250 teens from Jasper and Kirbyville were at the party when the shooting happened. Both schools held proms on Saturday night.

"What was supposed to be the most wonderful night of these kids' life greatly affected them and it will be something they never forgot, in not a positive way," Cherry said.

Several of the wounded were former and current Jasper High School students according to Jasper ISD superintendent John Seybold in a letter to parents on Sunday.

In addition to added security at the high school this week, the district is providing counselors to all students across the entire district he said in the letter.

The district has also made arrangements for counselors to be available to parents of students Seybold said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.