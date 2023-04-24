Jasper shooting occurred five miles from scene of after-prom party shooting, investigation underway

Police are working with deputies to determine if it is related to the after-prom party shooting that wounded nine teens.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Jasper are investigating after a home and a vehicle were shot up in what they believe was a gunfight between two or more moving vehicles.

Sometime early Sunday morning bullets hit a home and a vehicle in the area of Bevil Loop and Valley drive in Jasper according to a news release from the Jasper Police Department.

Jasper Police are working with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office to determine if the shooting may be related to a shooting that left nine teens wounded at an after-prom party just outside of the city.

The area is about a five mile drive from where the after-prom party was held on County Road 263 late Saturday night. The shooting at the after-prom party happened around midnight Sunday morning.

A homeowner awoke Sunday to find that his vehicle had been struck by gunfire and called Jasper Police the release said.

Investigators say they believe that two or more vehicles were chasing each other on Bevil Loop as the occupants exchanged gunfire in the incident. No one was injured police said.

Police have not said what led them to believe this was the scenario.

On Sunday afternoon a Jasper County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told 12News that a white sedan seen at the after-prom party was involved in the second shooting.

The sedan was stopped by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and is being processed, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators have identified "persons of interest" in the case but have not identified any suspects as of yet and are continuing their investigation police said.

Jasper County deputies are also continuing to investigate the shooting at the after-prom party five miles away.

They believe about 250 teens from Jasper and Kirbyville were at the party when the shooting happened.

Deputies reported that none of the teen's injuries were life threatening.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

