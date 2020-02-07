Undercover investigation targeting Port Arthur meth dealers leads to arrest of 29-year-old man

Troy Michael Reese was arrested on Thursday on N. 18th Street, where investigators say they found two rifles and meth

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday following an undercover drug investigation that targeted meth dealers in Port Arthur.

Troy Michael Reese was arrested on a federal warrant in the 1300 block of N. 18th Street according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Nederland Police Department, the Port Arthur Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration were all part of Reese's arrest.

Reese was arrested 'without incident,' and investigators were able to get a search warrant for the home. During the search, officers found another 8 ounces of meth and two rifles according to the release.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 7/2/20, members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Nederland Police Department, Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Gun Unit, and DEA served a federal arrest warrant in the 1300 block of N. 18th St. in Nederland, Texas for 29-year-old male white, Troy Michael Reese. This federal arrest warrant stemmed from a 2019 joint undercover narcotics operation conducted by the DEA and the Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Gun Unit targeting methamphetamine dealers in the City of Port Arthur. During the arrest operation, Reese was apprehended without incident and a subsequent search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the search, officers located an additional 8 ounces of methamphetamine and two rifles.